New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in critical condition following Midtown Manhattan restaurant shooting

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – JULY 28: Kris Boyd #17 of the New York Jets talks to media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 28, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:21 PM – Sunday, November 16, 2025

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in his abdomen outside following a dispute outside of a restaurant in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

Boyd is reportedly in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, according to an ESPN report citing the New York Police Department.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Eastern Time following a dispute outside of the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The verbal dispute led to a gunman firing two shots at Boyd, hitting him in the abdomen, before the gunman fled in a BMW X6 SUV.

A silver Mercedes-Benz Maybach also fled the scene after the shooting, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

The gunman has yet to be arrested, and the NYPD has opened an investigation into the incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesperson told the BBC.

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson issued an X post following the shooting, urging everyone to “please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen.”

Meanwhile, former Minnesota Vikings player Jack Brewer told Fox News that he is praying for Boyd to recover, while proclaiming that New York City is “lawless.”

“Today, New York City is even more lawless. With upcoming leaders who are openly anti-police and anti-law-and-order, the direction of that city is only going to get worse. In fact [if] I were coaching there right now, I’d write it into every contract: you’re personally liable for anything that happens after midnight, and your deal is terminated if you break curfew,” Brewer stated.

“Teams invest millions into these athletes, they’ve got no business being around in the middle of the night in a lawless city,” he continued. “I played for the New York Giants, and just like these Jets players, I was out in New York City late at night. I’ve been in those clubs at 2 a.m. I know exactly what happens: fights, shootings, and chaos. You understand the environment before you even walk through the door.”

Boyd is in his first season with the New York Jets after inking a one-year, $1.6 million deal in free agency.

Boyd was previously drafted in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, spending four seasons with Minnesota before playing with the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!