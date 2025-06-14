New Jersey: One of four immigrants who escaped ICE Custody recaptured 

(Photo via: Department of Homeland Security)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:49 AM – Saturday, June 14, 2025

One of the four detainees who escaped from an ICE detention center in New Jersey has been recaptured.

On Saturday, Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez was captured in Passaic by FBI and ICE agents.

Sandoval-Lopez was arrested twice in the last year, once for illegally possessing a firearm and again in February for aggravated violence. Authorities offered $10,000 for information leading to the fugitives’ apprehension.

Advertisement

He and three other detainees escaped from Delaney Hall on June 12th after approximately 50 convicts launched a mutiny and pulled down a dormitory room wall inside the center.

Immigration attorney Mustafa Cetin revealed that some of the migrants may have escaped by fashioning a rope out of bedsheets to descend from their dormitory.

Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes, and Andres Pineda-Mogollon are still on the run.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!