New Jersey: Man found guilty in murder of Republican N.J. councilwoman 

(Photo via: Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:08 PM – Monday, June 9, 2025

Rashid Ali Bynum, 29, has been found guilty in the murder of a New Jersey Republican councilwoman who was killed earlier this year.

The victim, Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was serving as the first Black member of the Sayreville city council at the time.

On Monday, Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone set Bynum’s sentencing date for August 18th. If convicted, he faces 30 years to life in prison after fatally shooting Dwumfour.

Advertisement

According to a report by Fox News Digital, Christian Onuoha, one of Dwumfour’s colleagues on the borough council, explained that Bynum was a member of Dwumfour’s religious congregation years ago.

“She was his pastor around 2018,” he told the outlet. “That was the last time any of us remember seeing him.”

Court records show that Bynum has been previously accused of fraud, forgery, and theft — going back to 2013.

The records also stated that during a 2015 case, he pleaded guilty to illegally carrying a concealed firearm, resulting in him receiving a sentence of three years probation.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!