New GOP candidate announces 2024 presidential bid

Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder & CEO of Rolvant Sciences speaks at Forbes Under 30 Summit at Pennsylvania Convention Center on October 5, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

2:06 PM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Conservative commentator and author, Vivek Ramaswamy, announced his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination while conducting a live interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Tuesday.

Ramaswamy, a health care and tech sector entrepreneur, has been on a tour around the country recently, and said that the nation is “in the middle of this identity crisis” and that we have forgotten the ideas that set this this nation up 250 years ago.

“This isn’t just a political campaign; this is a cultural movement to create a new dream for the next generation of Americans,” Ramaswamy said.

“I grew up in Ohio in the ’90s as a skinny kid with nerdy glasses and a funny last name,” Ramaswamy said. “My parents taught me that if you’re going to stand out, then you might as well be outstanding. Achievement was my ticket to get ahead. I went on to found multibillion-dollar companies. And I did it while getting married, raising a family and following my faith in God.”

In previous interviews he said that he was on a mission to “answer the question of what it means to be American in the year 2023.”

Ramaswamy said that his vision is “about restoring the national identity in America.” His other top priorities include free speech issues, as well as working back affirmative action and the new climate extremism.

He also called on completely separating from China because he stated that they are our biggest threat because so many of the goods in America are made in China.

The author has entered a race on the GOP side which is more than likely to significantly grow as elections draw closer.

The two most prominent names in the race so far are former President Donald Trump, and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is also expected to enter the race as speculation about his announcement are growing by the day.

Meanwhile, some Democrats have expressed concern about President Joe Biden and his ability to run for a second term, although he has given no hint at backing out of the presidential race.