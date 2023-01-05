New evidence in Idaho slayings

Bryan Kohberger enters during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom Taylor Tinsley

UPDATED 1:16 PM PT – Thursday, January 5, 2023

The suspect accused of murdering four college students in their own home appeared in court in Idaho for the first time.

Brian Kohberger’s extradition to Idaho had also allowed authorities to release the affidavit which revealed evidence linking him to the brutal killings.

The 28-year-old is the suspect accused in the brutal killings of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, and a judge had denied his lawyer’s request for bail on Thursday.

“I am going to leave the bail set at this case as no bail at this point in time and until I have additional and further information at a later date and time,” the judge said

The newly released probable cause arrest affidavit revealed chilling new details about the crime.

One of the surviving roommates had told investigators she heard crying coming from Kernodle’s room the night of the murders, and heard a male voice say “It’s ok, I’m going to help you.”

The roommate had exited her room to check and saw a figure in black clothing and a mask walking towards her.

Investigators say she “stood in a frozen shock phase” as the male walked towards the back sliding glass door, to which she then went back in her room and locked the door.

The affidavit also described how investigators linked Kohberger to the crime through DNA and cell-phone tracking.

Police had discovered a knife sheath at the scene, which provided the DNA that matched a DNA profile agents recovered from the trash from Kohberger’s home in Pennsylvania.

Evidence shows the suspect’s phone was also used at least 13 times near the victims’ homes before the killings.

His cell-phone records were consistent with that of the white Hyundai Elantra investigators were tracking the night of the murder.

That is until 2:47 a.m., when Kohberger’s phone was turned off and did not report back to the network until 4:48 a.m.

Investigators believe the killings took place between 4:00 and 4:25 a.m. and concluded Kohberger’s movements are consistent with him attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.

His next preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 12th.