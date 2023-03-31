New details about 2017 Las Vegas mass shooter

Crime scene tape surrounds the Mandalay Hotel (background with shooters window damage top right) after a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Newly released FBI documents have revealed a reason as to why Stephen Paddock, the high-stakes gambler who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern America, had killed 58 and injured hundreds.

The newly released documents have shed light on what went on with Paddock prior to the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. Many believe that this could be why the 64-year-old committed the crime more than five years ago. The documents released mention a conversation the FBI had with one of Paddock’s fellow gamblers.

The gambler, whose name is redacted, believed that the stress of gambling caused Paddock “to snap.” They went on to say that casinos, in the past, treated high rollers such as Paddock with free penthouse suites, cruises, airline flights, wine country tours, and more. However, in the years leading up to the mass shooting, casinos had began banning high rollers who played well and won large quantities of money. Paddock was what was described as a “prolific gambler,” gambling for long periods of time, sometimes as long as 18 hours.

Paddock’s acquaintance said that he was not happy with the Mandalay Bay hotel, where he had shot from on the night of the shooting, because the hotel “was not treating Paddock well because a player of his status should have been in a higher floor in a penthouse suite.”

Investigators did a deep dive in to Paddock and discovered that he spent $1.5 million over two years. In September 2015, Paddock had $2.1 million in his bank accounts, however, two years later he only had around $530,000 spread across all of his bank accounts.

Kelly McMahilll, a retired deputy chief from LVMPD, believed that it was “unprofessional” for the FBI to make the documents available to the public without first notifying the Metropolitan Police Department. She still believes that there is no clear motive.

“It will be very damaging to the 22,000 people that attended the concert, the victims of the family members that were lost and the survivors,” McMahill said. “There is still no known motive five years later, and LVMPD would never hide a potential motive from any of our victims.”

On October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino onto people attending the Route 91 Harvest festival. He fired more than 1,100 rounds into the crowd over a span of 10 minutes.

The motive to the massacre has been and still continues to be a unanswered question for many.

