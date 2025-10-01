Netflix hit with subscription cancellations after Elon Musk urges boycott over ‘trans-friendly’ LGBTQ+ kid’s show

(Background) In an aerial view, the Netflix logo is displayed above its corporate offices on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) / (R) Elon Musk looks on during a news conference on May 30, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:29 AM – Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Waves of Netflix subscribers have begun cancelling their subscriptions after X CEO Elon Musk called for a boycott of the streaming giant. He highlighted a children’s show on Netflix that appears to push transgenderism onto impressionable children.

On Tuesday, Musk responded to numerous X posts announcing that they were cancelling their Netflix subscription over the children’s show “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which features a main character, Barney Guttman, a “homosexual transgender boy” (biological female-to-trans male).

The show integrates Barney’s “gender identity” into key plotlines, family conflict, and character relationships — rather than sidelining it.

The show premiered in June 2022, with a second season released in October 2022. However, on January 13, 2023, the show’s creator announced that Netflix would not be renewing it for a third season, noting that the show was canceled. Nonetheless, although it was “canceled,” with Netflix not producing any more seasons, that doesn’t necessarily mean they remove the existing seasons from the platform.

As of now, “Dead End: Paranormal Park” is still streaming on Netflix in the United States.

The backlash seemingly stems from the popular X account “Libs of TikTok.” The account recently posted a clip from the show, along with the caption: “OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS. It’s being promoted on @netflic kids now. Parents- BEWARE.”

The clip shows 17-year-old Barney “coming out as transgender,” while another 17-year-old character, Norma, is portrayed as being bisexual and autistic.

Left-wing supporters argue that seeing LGBTQ characters presented as normal, likable, or heroic can help children become more open-minded and respectful toward peers who are “different” from themselves.

The conservative X account followed up on the initial post by showcasing the creator of the show, Hamish Steele, an animation director and illustrator who grew up in England. He appeared to mock the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk late last month. At the time, Steele responded to a tribute from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer by referring to Kirk as a “random Nazi” — prompting many to highlight his response as mocking Kirk’s assassination.

In response to Libs of TikTok’s post, Musk called for Netflix subscribers to boycott the streaming giant, writing: “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” “This is not ok,” Musk added in a separate post.

“After Elon Musk told his 226 million followers he’s CANCELLING Netflix, the trend has gone VIRAL of people posting their cancelation. IT’S TIME TO CANCEL AND BOYCOTT NETFLIX,” the account added.

The viral post garnered at least 5.8 million views, 193,000 likes, and 36,000 reposts.

Netflix’s stock dropped 2% on Wednesday, the day after Musk’s call for subscription cancellations.

