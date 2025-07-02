Netanyahu to visit WH amid Trump’s renewed push for ceasefire in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:53 AM – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly scheduled to visit the White House next Monday, as President Donald Trump intensifies his renewed efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

President Trump was asked if he believes a ceasefire could be introduced prior to Netanyahu’s imminent visit, to which he responded: “We hope it’s going to happen, and we’re looking for it to happen sometime next week.”

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt also reiterated this week that facilitating an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza remains a top priority for Trump.

“This has been a priority for the president since he took office – to end this brutal war in Gaza. It is because of this president that humanitarian aid is being brought into the region. It’s heartbreaking to see the images coming out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war and the president wants to see it end,” Levitt stated on Monday.

“However, the main priority for the president also remains to bring all of the hostages home – out of Gaza as you, his tireless effort has brought home many of the hostages including all of the American hostages who were held there,” she added.

This will be Nentanyahu’s third trip to the White House during Trump’s second presidential term, and it follows after the “12 Day War” was halted between Israel and Iran.

A major point of contention in the elusive ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas remains as to whether the war would officially end, as Israel has consistently stated that the goal of its fighting efforts is to annihilate Hamas.

President Trump revealed on Tuesday that the Israelis have agreed to terms on a “60 day” ceasefire, while urging Hamas leaders to sign off on the peace deal as well.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump wrote.

Additionally, Hamas official Taher al-Nunu stated that the Islamist terrorist group is “ready and serious regarding reaching an agreement,” while noting that Hamas is allegedly “ready to accept any initiative that clearly leads to the complete end to the war.”

Nentanyahu expressed that Israel will only agree to completely end the war if Hamas surrenders by disarming itself and leaving Gaza.

“I am announcing to you – there will be no Hamas,” Netanyahu declared on Wednesday.

50 Israeli hostages still remain in Gaza, with a little over 20 of them still believed to be alive.

“I’m holding my hands and praying that this will come about,” stated Idit Ohel, the mother of Alon Ohel, an Israeli hostage being held in Gaza. “I hope the world will help this happen, will put pressure on whoever they need to, so the war will stop and the hostages will return.”

