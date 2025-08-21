Netanyahu to OAN: ‘There is no substitute for victory and we will win this war’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:22 PM –Thursday, August 21, 2025

In an exclusive interview with One America News (OAN), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed his close relationship with President Donald Trump, emphasizing that the U.S.-Israel alliance has been tested, but has only grown stronger.

During the discussion, Netanyahu stressed that Israel is not only engaged in a war against Hamas and other Islamist groups in the Middle East, but that “another great casualty of this war is the truth” emphasizing that misinformation, selective reporting, and propaganda, often circulating in international media or on social platforms, can distort the public’s perception of Israel’s actions.

Speaking to One America’s Stella Escobedo, Netanyahu reiterated that all hostages must be released “as soon as possible” in order for the war to end, maintaining that the only deal that Israel will accept is one that will free every hostage.

“We’re considering anything that will get 50 hostages, at least 20 alive ones and up to 30 dead ones, back,” Netanyahu stated.

The prime minister reaffirmed that Hamas must be eliminated, but noted that if the terrorist group releases all remaining hostages and lays down its arms, Gaza could look forward to a far brighter future.

Since the war began on October 7th, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing at least 1,200 people and abducting 255 others, 205 hostages have been rescued thus far. The remaining Israeli captives in Gaza, Netanyahu said, have been “brutally tortured and starved.”

He also noted that, despite allegations of deliberate starvation, Israel has delivered over two million tons of food aid to Gaza, which is enough for every resident of the Gaza Strip, including the Hamas terrorists. Yet, the hostages still held by Hamas remain malnourished and near death, deprived of both food and medicine.

“The only policy of deliberate starvation in Gaza, contrary to the lies that are spread against Israel, is that the Hamas murders starve our hostages,” Netanyahu said.

At the same time, Hamas has also exploited Israel’s humanitarian practice of warning civilians before strikes, undermining the element of surprise. The group has repeatedly used Palestinian civilians as “human shields,” often preventing them from leaving areas that Israel has identified as dangerous. The human shields remark references how Hamas terrorists are known to operate beneath hospitals and near schools, placing children and other non-combatants at grave risk.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu is determined to “win it [the war] as quickly as possible.” He has outlined a plan to seize Gaza City and the central refugee camps, with the goal of dismantling Hamas’ militarized infrastructure. Israel intends to first evacuate civilians from these areas before launching a full-scale attack. He also stressed that once the operation is complete, Hamas will face a choice: “lay down your weapons or we’ll go after you.”

Israel is no stranger to taking decisive action, and Hamas should not take its words at face value, he warned.

In June, Israel and the United States teamed up to strike three nuclear sites in Iran. The U.S. joined after Israel requested assistance with targeting Iran’s deeply buried Fordow nuclear facility. The U.S. possessed 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs, the only weapons capable of destroying heavily fortified underground sites like Fordow.

President Trump recently referred to himself and Netanyahu as “wartime heroes” for their parts in the bombing of the Iranian nuclear sites. When asked how he felt about the compliment, Netanyahu responded “that’s very kind of him,” and reiterated that they had worked together to take down the threat.

“President Trump took the right action, joined the us [in] opposing this common enemy that wanted to develop atomic weapons and ballistic missiles to be able to deliver them deep into Europe and ultimately into the United States.”

The prime minister continued to praise Trump for being an “extraordinary leader” who is “extraordinarily valiant and wise.” Netanyahu also expressed that he values the GOP president and the faith he has in the Jewish State. While others warned Trump that he would be “dragged by Netanyahu into WWIII” or that “American soldiers would have boots on the ground” in the Middle East, Trump ignored the outside noise which has since been proven to be “nonsense.”

“All free people should thank President Trump for his leadership,” Netanyahu said.

The propaganda war is one that Jews have been familiar with for the past 2,500 years. From empires seeking to erase or distort Jewish history, to modern conflicts amplified by global media, the struggle to shape perception has been as enduring as it is consequential. Throughout history, propaganda, whether through text, imagery, or rhetoric, has often targeted Jews, attempting to vilify, marginalize, or manipulate public opinion.

Netanyahu also highlighted to OAN the influence of anti-Israel propaganda on U.S. college campuses since October 7th. He suggested that, rather than asking pro-Hamas protesters their views on Israel, it might be more revealing to ask what they think of America.

“They’ll tell you that America is an evil monster that has to be brought down,” he predicted. “That’s what these people are, they’re anti-Americans. They don’t hate America because of Israel, they hate Israel because of America, since we represent America’s best ally right in the heart of the Middle East.”

However, propaganda extends far beyond college campuses, with misinformation in the mainstream media further fueling misconceptions. Netanyahu emphasized that it’s important for the American public to see the distortion of facts that the media publishes on a daily basis. He highlighted The New York Times publication, who has been forced to issue corrections for several wrongly reported stories pertaining to Israel.

In July, the news organization published a photo of a malnourished child, claiming his condition was the result of Israeli policy, a claim that was later proven false. Days afterward, the publication issued a correction, clarifying that the boy, Mohammed, suffered from cerebral palsy and complications related to a genetic disorder. By then, however, the damage was already done, and the propaganda had spread widely.

When asked whether he had filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, Netanyahu said it remained a possibility, though he acknowledged that it’s very difficult for a government to sue the media for defamation.

Netanyahu concluded the interview by saying that he blocks out criticism by reminding himself, “if we don’t fight, we die.” He added that focusing on the truth is what drives him to keep going.

“There is no substitute for victory and we will win this war.”

