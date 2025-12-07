Netanyahu: Second phase of Gaza ceasefire expected soon

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to reporters alongside Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Ahead of his remarks during a joint meeting of Congress, Netanyahu is meeting with Senate and House leadership. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:24 AM – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel and Hamas are close to entering the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which will begin shortly after the terror group returns the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza.

On Sunday, Netanyahu announced that the two sides are “very shortly expected to move into the second phase of the ceasefire,” and said he expects to meet with President Donald Trump on the matter.

“I will be having very important conversations at the end of the month on how to ensure the second phase will be achieved,” Netanyahu continued.

The second phase of President Trump’s ceasefire deal centers around the demilitarization of Gaza, disarming Hamas, and the introduction of a temporary Palestinian government under the supervision of an international board, chaired by Trump.

In his upcoming conversation with President Trump, Netanyahu noted that he plans to discuss “how to bring an end to the Hamas rule in Gaza, because that’s an essential part of ensuring a different future for Gaza and a different future for us facing Gaza.”

Advertisement

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu added: “As I mentioned to the chancellor, … there’s a third phase, and that is to deradicalize Gaza, something that also people believed was impossible. But it was done in Germany, it was done in Japan, it was done in the Gulf States. It can be done in Gaza, too, but of course Hamas has to be dismantled.”

Meanwhile, Merz proclaimed that Germany will “always stand up for Israel’s existence and security,” announcing that the nation’s unwavering commitment to Israel is “part of the unchanging core of our relationship. This applies today, it applies tomorrow, and it applies forever.”

Merz added that Germany believes the two-state solution represents the best solution, however, “the German federal government remains of the opinion that recognition of a Palestinian state can only come at the end of such a process, not at the beginning.”

Netanyahu pushed back on Merz’s endorsement of a Palestinian state, arguing that the “purpose of a Palestinian state is to destroy the one and only Jewish state.”

“They already had a state in Gaza, a de facto state, and it was used to try to destroy a one and only Jewish state,” he added.

Additionally, Netanyahu was asked whether he would give up political power in exchange for a pardon in his ongoing corruption trial after requesting a formal pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, to which he responded: “No.”

“They’re very concerned with my future. They want to make sure that — how shall I say this? — They’re concerned with my future,” Netanyahu stated, referencing Israeli media outlets.

“Well, so are the voters, and they’ll decide, obviously, but we have big tasks to do, including with Germany, in historic cooperation that actually will, in many ways, tower over our previous cooperation, which was quite amazing.”

Netanyahu is currently facing one count of bribery, three counts of fraud, and three counts of breach of trust after he allegedly received illicit gifts and biased media coverage in exchange for government favors.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing in the case, instead arguing that the charges amount to an attempted political coup.

President Trump has also asked Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, labeling the case as “political, unjustified prosecution.”

Herzog has since pushed back on issuing a pardon to the prime minister, proclaiming that “everybody understands that any pre-emptive pardon has to be considered on the merits.”

“I respect President Trump’s friendship and his opinion,” he continued. “Why? Because as I tell many Israelis, it is the same President Trump we begged and asked to bring back our hostages and who led bravely an enormous step to bring back our hostages and get the UN Security Council resolution through. But Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country, and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements.”

“The well-being of the Israeli people is my first, second, and third priority,” Herzog added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!