Netanyahu presents Trump with formal Nobel Peace Prize nomination during WH meeting

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:15 PM – Monday, July 7, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised President Donald Trump by officially nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize during their much-anticipated White House dinner.

On Monday, while speaking to reporters about the relationship between the United States and Israel, Netanyahu handed Trump a letter that he also reportedly sent to the Noble Prize committee — officially nominating the GOP commander-in-chief.

“I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security,” Netanyahu stated. “The president has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams, together, make, an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities. “But the president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He’s forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other,” Netanyahu continued. “So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It’s nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved.”

Trump, who was previously unaware of Netanyahu’s intention to nominate him, thanked the Israeli prime minister for the token of respect.

“This I didn’t know,” Trump said as he took the letter. “Wow. Thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful.”

Monday’s meeting was the first time that the two world leaders have met since Trump aided the Jewish State by ordering strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities — which resulted in Iran’s nuclear program being pushed back “closer to two years,” according to the Pentagon.

