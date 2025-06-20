Netanyahu: Israel is capable of striking Iran’s Fordow nuclear site without U.S. support

(L) Iranian kids perform on stage in front of a “Death to America” banner in Tehran, Iran, on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Hossein Beris / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) / (Background) Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:09 PM – Friday, June 20, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly suggested that the Jewish State possesses the capability to strike all of Iran’s nuclear installations — including the highly fortified Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, located “half a mile beneath a mountain” — without offensive U.S. intervention.

Despite some skepticism among military analysts regarding Israel’s ability to neutralize such deeply buried sites, Netanyahu still asserted that Israel “will achieve all our objectives,” reaffirming his government’s determination.

“We [Israel] will achieve all our objectives and hit all of their nuclear facilities. We have the capability to do that,” Netanyahu said when asked by a reporter about Fordow, in relation to the U.S. joining offensively. Advertisement

Since initiating its “Operation Rising Lion” campaign against the Islamic nation, Israel has conducted strikes on multiple Iranian nuclear sites, including a major facility in Natanz and others in the vicinity of Tehran and Isfahan.

In addition to targeting infrastructure, Israeli operations have reportedly eliminated more than a dozen high-ranking Iranian scientists and senior military officials. Iranian scientists work across a wide range of fields, often with a strong emphasis on self-sufficiency due to international sanctions and geopolitical pressures.

Meanwhile, the heavily fortified Fordow facility has emerged as a critical factor influencing President Donald Trump’s deliberations on whether the United States should intervene in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

While Netanyahu maintains that U.S. involvement is likely unnecessary for an offensive strike, numerous military analysts have argued that the U.S. remains Israel’s sole ally equipped with long-range strategic bombers capable of delivering heavy bunker-buster munitions necessary to target deeply buried sites such as the Fordow facility.

However, there is ongoing debate within defense circles over whether even these advanced munitions would be sufficient to fully neutralize Fordow, given its depth and fortification.

President Trump stated on Thursday that he will make a final determination on a potential strike against Iran within the “next two weeks,” noting that he still remains hopeful for a diplomatic resolution.

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Trump said in a statement that was read aloud yesterday by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The GOP commander-in-chief has encountered resistance from within his MAGA base over the unfolding Middle Eastern conflict, with notable Republican voices such as Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson vocally urging the United States to avoid entanglement in the rapidly escalating situation.

On the other hand, politicians like Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) argue that the only way to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons is to exemplify the United States’ military strength in an offensive capacity.

Cruz endorsed the possibility of a targeted air strike, using a 30,000-lb. Massive Ordnance Penetrator (“bunker buster”) on Iran’s fortified Fordow nuclear complex. He also emphasized that this tactic could be deployed without sending U.S. troops into Iran.

Furthermore, Netanyahu, for his part, expressed that the decision regarding U.S. involvement rests “entirely” with President Trump and what he feels is best for the United States.

“He’ll do what’s good for the United States, and I’ll do what’s good for the State of Israel,” the Israeli prime minister said, noting, “as the saying goes — every contribution is welcome.”

Over the weekend, Netanyahu continued to defend Israel’s decision to launch strikes against Iran, dismissing concerns raised over earlier testimony by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who stated in March that the U.S. intelligence community had assessed that Iran is not actively pursuing the development of a nuclear weapon.

“The intel we got and we shared with the United States was absolutely clear — was absolutely clear — that they were working in a secret plan to weaponize the uranium,” Netanyahu stated on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” on Sunday. “They were marching very quickly. They would achieve a test device and possibly an initial device within months and certainly less than a year,” he added. “I think we have excellent intel in Iran.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts





Share this post!