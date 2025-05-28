Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed by Israeli forces

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip on January 13, 2025 amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:53 PM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the head of Hamas and brother to October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar has been killed in Gaza.

Netanyahu confirmed Mohammed Sinwar’s death on Wednesday, claiming that the Hamas leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike without providing details as to where the attack took place.

“In 600 days of the ‘War of Revival’, we have indeed changed the face of the Middle East,” Netanyahu stated. “We drove the terrorists out of our territory, entered the Gaza Strip with force, eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists, eliminated Mohammed Deif, [political leader Ismail] Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar.” Advertisement

The news of Sinwar’s death follows an airstrike on May 13th targeting Sinwar in southern Gaza, although the Israeli military has yet to confirm that he was killed as a result of that airstrike.

At the time, the Israeli military stated that it targeted “Hamas terrorists who were operating in a command-and-control center that was embedded in an underground terrorist infrastructure site underneath the European hospital.”

Five days after the strike, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told the Israeli parliament that “all indications” pointed towards Sinwar being killed in the strike.

Mohammed Sinwar’s brother, Yahya Sinwar, was the mastermind behind Hamas’ terror attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of nearly 1,200 Israelis and the capture of 251 more.

Yahya Sinwar was killed last October, leading Mohammed Sinwar to replace him as a top ranking member of Hamas.

Additionally, Nentanyahu reiterated his goal of bringing home all remaining hostages on Tuesday.

“I am fully focused on the mission of bringing back all our hostages – both the living and the fallen,” he stated. “According to the information we currently have, there are 20 hostages who are confirmed to be alive. This is undisputed. In addition, there are up to 38 other hostages who are believed to be deceased.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, has drafted a new ceasefire proposal set to be sent to both parties.

“A new proposal regarding the hostage deal will be sent, and I have a positive feeling about a temporary ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff stated.

An anonymous source familiar with the details of the proposal speaking with The Jerusalem Post revealed “There is a sense that a deal can be reached. Gaps remain, but they are bridgeable, and therefore, there is cautious optimism that the talks will conclude successfully.”

