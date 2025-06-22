Netanyahu commends Trump’s strikes on Iran: ‘Peace through strength’

“President Trump and I often say peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” he said in an English-language statement.

“President Trump, I thank you. The people of Israel thank you. The forces of civilization thank you. God bless America. God bless Israel. And may God bless our unshakable Alliance our unbreakable faith,” he continued.

Advertisement