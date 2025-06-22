Netanyahu commends Trump’s strikes on Iran: ‘Peace through strength’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
7:12 AM – Sunday, June 22, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised President Donald Trump for America’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
“President Trump and I often say peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” he said in an English-language statement.
"President Trump, I thank you. The people of Israel thank you. The forces of civilization thank you. God bless America. God bless Israel. And may God bless our unshakable Alliance our unbreakable faith," he continued.
Netanyahu went on to state that the actions of the United States “will change history.”
“It has done what no other country on Earth could do. History will record: President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime, the world’s most dangerous weapons,” the Israeli leader said.
“His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace,” Netanyahu continued, referring to Trump.
White House sources report that the U.S. informed Israel of the strikes in advance of targeting Iranian nuclear sites.
Trump and Netanyahu spoke following the strikes.
