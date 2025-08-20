Nebraska unveils new illegal alien detention center, dubbed ‘Cornhusker Clink’

(Background) Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) An ICE agent. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:05 PM – Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Nebraska officials have announced plans to build a new immigration detention center in the southwest corner of the state, dubbed the “Cornhusker Clink.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the announcement in a press release, revealing that Nebraska is partnering with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to house detained “criminal illegal aliens.”

The announcement follows the development of other temporary detention facilities, including Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” and the recently announced “Deportation Depot,” along with the “Speedway Slammer” in Indiana.

The operation was developed in collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and ICE, ultimately expanding ICE’s detention capacity by adding 280 beds at the minimum security prison work camp known as the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, Nebraska.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Rob Jeffreys revealed that the 186 inmates currently incarcerated at the McCook work camp will be transferred to other state facilities within the next few months to make room for the incoming illegals.

“Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Nebraska to expand detention bed space by 280 beds,” stated Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “Thanks to Governor Pillen for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Nebraska’s Cornhusker Clink. Avoid arrest and self-deport now using the CBP Home App,” she continued.

Governor Jim Pillen (R-Neb.) responded to Noem’s social media post announcing the collaboration as well.

“This is about keeping Nebraskans – and Americans across our country – safe. As [Trump’s] Administration works to secure our borders and keep our streets safe, @POTUS has Nebraska’s support. Grateful for the opportunity to partner with [Noem] and the great public servants and law enforcement officials with DHS and ICE.”

According to the DHS, the establishment of the new detention facility was reportedly facilitated by increased funding allocated to ICE and deportation initiatives under Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Pillen revealed that the Nebraska National Guard will provide logistical support for the facility, with roughly 20 soldiers involved in the operation.

The newly announced detention center marks the latest expansion of temporary facilities for housing illegal aliens amid President Trump’s mass deportation campaign. As of June, ICE was reportedly holding more than 56,000 individuals, the highest number since 2019.

Meanwhile, other MAGA-influenced immigration detention facilities like “Alligator Alcatraz” have already seen legal challenges. Environmental groups and a Miccosukee Tribe have filed lawsuits challenging the facility’s construction on environmental grounds — leading a federal judge to order a temporary halt to further construction — pending review.

Despite the legal issues, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has vowed to still pursue the construction of the state’s second facility, “Deportation Depot.” Deportation Depot will be located in north Florida, and it is expected to hold 1,300 beds with the potential to increase capacity to 2,000 total beds.

