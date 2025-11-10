Nebraska: Felon freed by Biden rearrested following Omaha shooting

Khyre Holbert – via Omaha Police Department

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:00 PM – Monday, November 10, 2025

A 31-year-old man in Nebraska whose federal sentence was commuted by former Democrat President Joe Biden in January this year — just days before leaving office — was rearrested after being accused of opening fire in Omaha’s Old Market district on October 4th.

Khyre Holbert, 31, a convicted felon who had his 20-year federal sentence for gun and narcotics offenses handed down in 2018, was commuted by Biden on January 17th as part of a broader clemency initiative for “non-violent” offenders. Biden left office on January 20, 2025.

Holbert had served approximately seven years of his 20-year federal sentence on firearm and narcotic offenses before being released under Biden’s sweeping commutations.

Most recently, Holbert was rearrested after allegedly discarding a loaded handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine while attempting to flee from officers, according to federal prosecutors. He attempted to get rid of the modified firearm after purportedly injuring a 28-year-old man, leading to his arrest.

He now faces several felony charges, including the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, using a firearm to commit a felony, and first-degree assault. Additionally, an unsealed complaint later revealed that the firearm connected to Holbert was also used in multiple other violent crimes in Nebraska.

Holbert’s latest arrest, just months after his sentence was commuted, has sparked criticism over the Biden administration’s decision to release a man with documented gang ties, an extensive criminal history, and prior weapons convictions — back into the community.

The Omaha Police Officers Association blasted the Biden administration for allowing a dangerous criminal back out into the streets of Omaha, only to once again reoffend and endanger local residents.

“The suspect, Khyre Holbert (31), is no stranger to the law. In 2018, he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for gun and narcotics offenses. His sentence was commuted on January 17th, 2025, and he was released back into the Omaha community after serving less than half his time,” the Omaha Police Officers Association wrote in a Facebook post last month. “Why? Releasing dangerous criminals before proven rehabilitative efforts, puts our communities, our families, our kids, and our police officers at risk. We’re grateful our members got there fast, before Holbert could get away or hurt anyone else,” the post continued.

Additionally, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement in response to Holbert’s rearrest, labeling his commutation a “fundamental failure to hold criminals accountable.”

“The Biden administration’s last-minute commutations were not only a cruel blow to victims’ families, but also a fundamental failure to hold criminals accountable. This tragic case proves that crime must be met with consequences, not weakness. Our prosecutors in Nebraska are doing the job that the prior administration refused to do,” Bondi wrote. “Protecting the public from violent criminals remains a top priority of the FBI. Federal, state, and local law enforcement on the Omaha Safe Streets Task Force work tirelessly to apprehend violent gang members who terrorize our communities. We will continue working with our partners to crush violent crime and safeguard our neighborhoods from individuals like Khyre Holbert,” added Special Agent Eugene Kowel, leader of the Omaha FBI field division.

On his way out of office, Biden commuted the sentences of approximately 4,000 individuals, saying at the time that most of the commutations were for “non-violent drug offenders” who were serving disproportionately long sentences compared to today’s laws. The commutations primarily targeted individuals specifically convicted of “non-violent crack cocaine possession” or distribution offenses.

