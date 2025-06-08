National Guard deployed to Los Angeles amidst waves of violent riots leading to numerous arrests

A protester waves the Palestinian flag (R) as law enforcement clashes with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:01 AM – Sunday, June 8, 2025

President Donald Trump sent in at least 2,000 members of the National Guard to stomp out violent anti U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rioters in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, leading to numerous arrests.

Riots broke out across Los Angeles following ICE raids, prompting a response from federal law enforcement as city and state officials condemned the federal response as rioters set cars on fire and threw rocks at federal vehicles.

The riots broke out in numerous locations across Los Angeles, including Compton, Paramount, and Downtown Los Angeles as rioters threw fireworks and rocks at police officers, even setting a car on fire while Mexican flags were seen being waved – prompting a strong federal response.

Viral video footage from Friday showcases a man wearing a biker helmet throwing rocks at federal vehicles as they fled the area.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has called on the public to assist in identifying the suspect in an X post, writing: “We are currently seeking information regarding the identity of the person(s) throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations. One of the perpetrators in this video is wearing a helmet, and we’re going to use our investigative tools to locate the individual. I strongly suggest you turn yourself in, it’s only a matter of time.”

Rioters continued the assault on law enforcement officers on Saturday, leading to numerous arrests as Trump administration officials condemned the violence.

“The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK,” wrote Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“The @DeptofDefense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized – they are on high alert,” he continued on Saturday evening.

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to the Trump administration sending in the National Guard, writing: “The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens. This is deranged behavior.”

Hegseth quickly responded to Newsom’s post, criticizing the lack of response from Newsom and California Democrats.

“Deranged = allowing your city to burn & law enforcement to be attacked. There is plenty of room for peaceful protest, but ZERO tolerance for attacking federal agents who are doing their job. The National Guard, and Marines if need be, stand with ICE,” Hegseth wrote in response.

Bill Essayli, a top Trump administration law enforcement official operating out of Southern California revealed that over 100 individuals were arrested on Friday, and at least 20 more were arrested on Saturday.

President Trump issued a Truth Social post in response, thanking federal law enforcement officials while slamming the “incompetent” California Democrat leadership.

“Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest. We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to handle the task. These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests, What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!” Trump wrote.

Additional gatherings are expected to continue on Sunday, with a City Hall event set for 2 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

