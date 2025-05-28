Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell under investigation for alleged involvement in ‘aiding illegal immigration’

Nashville Mayor, Freddie O’Connell, speaks during the 2024 Music City Walk of Fame Induction ceremony at Music City Walk of Fame on October 30, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

9:30 AM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell is under investigation for allegedly “aiding and abetting” illegal migrants and obstructing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations

Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) announced that the progressive mayor is being probed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and congressional judiciary committees on whether or not he used federal tax dollars “in criminal enterprise” related to illegal immigration.

The probe comes after O’Connell (D-Tenn.) was critical of a massive ICE operation that deported over 200 illegal migrants, a majority of whom were criminals with gang affiliations. After the operation, the mayor signed an executive order mandating that city staff report all communications they’ve had with ICE agents.

“We’ve heard it: the individuals that the mayor is standing with are murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, sexual predators, child traffickers…the list goes on,” Ogles said during a Monday press conference. “I will always stand on the rule of law and with ICE. And I don’t just stand with ICE; I’ll stand in front of ICE because we the people have had enough,” the Republican lawmaker said. “Due to the remarks of Freddie O’Connell and the potential for aiding and abetting illegal immigration, the Homeland Security and the judiciary committees will be conducting an investigation into the mayor of Nashville, his conduct and whether or not federal dollars have been used in criminal enterprise,” Ogles further stated.

Prior to the probe, Ogles had previously sent a letter to ICE and the judiciary committees calling for them to investigate O’Connell after the Trump administration already accused him of supporting “pro-illegal policies,” for obstructing ICE operations.

After the executive order was signed into law by the mayor, Ogles called it “an outrageous directive.”

“If you’re helping violent gangs destroy Tennessee by obstructing ICE — you belong behind bars,” Ogles’ posted on social media following the press conference.

Furthermore, DHS called out O’Connell by name after the operation and said the progressive mayor “stands by pro-illegal policies, claiming that these operations were done by ‘people who do not share our values of safety.’”

