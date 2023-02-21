NASA confirmed meteorite in Texas

(Photo by ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

11:32 AM PT – Tuesday, February 21, 2023

A meteorite has been confirmed to be the enigmatic item that landed into Texas last week.

According to the angle and speed in which the object entered the atmosphere, NASA came to the conclusion that the item was probably a meteorite. The space organization also came to that conclusion after looking at the weather radar images.

According to NASA Meteor Watch, the meteor made its journey at about 27,000 miles per hour. Its estimated to be at over 1,000 pounds and two feet in diameter.

On February 15th, a number of law enforcement organizations in the vicinity of McAllen reported receiving calls from locals who claimed to have heard an explosion shortly after 5:00 pm.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, federal authorities had informed him that Houston Air Traffic Control received two reports from an aircraft about a meteorite hitting the city’s west side.

Space objects known as meteoroids are commonly referred to as “space rocks.” Meteors, are referred to as “shooting stars” or “fireballs,” when they enter the atmosphere of Earth. In addition to entering the atmosphere, meteorites also strike the ground.

According to NASA, an asteroid the size of a car hits the atmosphere around once each year, but it usually burns up before it reaches the surface, leaving behind a stunning fireball that flashes across the sky. Smaller space rocks will probably burn up in the atmosphere and have no impact on Earth.