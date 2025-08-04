Nancy Mace announces run for South Carolina governor

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:07 AM – Monday, August 4, 2025

South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace announced that she will be running for governor of South Carolina in an attempt to succeed term-limited Governor Henry McMaster.

Mace (R-S.C.) is the latest to join the gubernatorial race in the crowded candidate pool, which includes South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, and GOP Rep. Ralph Norman.

“I’m running to be the Governor of South Carolina! God’s not done with South Carolina and neither am I. You and me. Our mission begins now. South Carolina First. Nancy Mace for Governor,” Mace declared on Monday in an X post. Advertisement

“I’m running for Governor of South Carolina to deliver for President Trump at the state level and export all radical policies out of the state of South Carolina,” she told the New York Post. “We’ve got statewide officials who were silent while a sanctuary sheriff let criminal illegal aliens who were rapists, murderers and pedophiles roam free. We’ve got corruption in our courts, predators getting sweetheart deals, and a political class more focused on protecting each other than protecting you.”

Mace has branded herself an avid protector of women’s rights during her time in Congress. She has also consistently advocated to ban biological men who identify as transgender women from using the women’s restroom in the U.S. Capitol building.

During a House subcommittee hearing in May, while advocating for protecting victims of nonconsensual recordings, she also publicly shared a photo of herself depicting her own naked silhouette, explaining that her ex-fiancé had taken the photograph without her consent.

In her campaign video announcement, Mace revealed that she is running on a “zero-tolerance approach to crime,” ending “woke ideology” in South Carolina’s schools and also cutting all state income tax.

Mace also stated that she believes the race for governor is essentially a “two-man race” between herself and Wilson.

“I will fight to the finish, and I will take out South Carolina’s Attorney General, because he’s turned a blind eye on women and on children and on the state for a lot of reasons,” Mace recently told Fox News.

Mace previously alleged in February that Wilson had deliberately ignored evidence of a sexual assault against herself — a claim that Wilson has since denied.

“Nancy Mace is a liar who will do anything to get attention to distract from her liberal voting record. I’ve served our country and dedicated my civilian career to protecting children,” Wilson stated a week ago.

“Her attacks are, again, categorically false and are just a distraction from her liberal agenda,” he continued. “South Carolina families need a Governor who will fight for our values, not someone who will compromise them for political gain and social media clicks.”

Additionally, Mace’s campaign video includes a clip of President Donald Trump calling her a “fighter.”

Mace, along with the other conservative candidates, are all vying for an endorsement from President Trump, as it would provide a significant boost to their campaign.

However, despite Trump’s positive comment, many Republicans have previously criticized Mace in relation to the January 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol, when she declared that Republicans need to “hold the president accountable,” and “rebuild” the party.

Being initially known for her “moderate” and independent stances—including criticism of Trump—she has shifted decisively toward hardline conservative positions, now embracing MAGA.

