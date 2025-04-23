N.Y. Gov. Hochul And AG James Join Lawsuit Against Trump Over Tariffs

L| NY Attorney General Letitia James (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) R| NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:30 PM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James have joined forces in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his tariffs.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Hochul (D-N.Y.) stated that her and James have joined in a legal action with 11 other states against Trump’s tariffs — referring to them a tax hike that is stirring “economic chaos” across the United States.

“President Trump’s reckless tariffs have skyrocketed costs for consumers and unleashed economic chaos across the country. New York is standing up to fight back against the largest federal tax hike in American history,” Hochul said.

According to officials, the states participating in the suit want the court to stop the tariffs immediately, including preventing the president from possibly going forward with tariffs that were paused earlier this month.

“The president does not have the power to raise taxes on a whim, but that’s exactly what President Trump has been doing with these tariffs,” James said in a statement.

“Donald Trump promised that he would lower prices and ease the cost of living, but these illegal tariffs will have the exact opposite effect on American families.”

Joining James in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!