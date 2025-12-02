N.Y.C. and surrounding areas face bomb cyclone threat as snow, rain turn evening into dangerous mess

Several planes wait in line to taxi down a runway after a winter snow storm affected the area at O’Hare International airport on November 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

4:03 PM – Tuesday, December 2, 2025

A powerful winter storm, which has dumped several inches of snow across the Midwest, will most likely evolve into a bomb cyclone, pouring more snowfall across the region, according to meteorologists.

Millions of Americans from Ohio through Maine have since been alerted about the “impending dangers” of the incoming storm, which trickled in Tuesday morning.

Inland areas are reportedly receiving an inch of snow an hour.

The storm has the potential to transform to a bomb cyclone if pressure continues to plummet as it approaches the coast. This would likely result in bringing intense rain, winds, and snowfall to New York City.

A bomb cyclone is a term used by meteorologists to describe a storm undergoing bombogenesis, defined as a rapid intensification where central pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. Winds have the potential to gust up to 50 mph, and often lead to white-out conditions.

The Weather Service advises that snowfall rates of at least an inch an hour can lead to significant accumulations, with totals ranging from 5 to 10 inches, or a possible foot in some locations.

Weather Impacts: Expect at least 3–6 inches of snow in parts of upstate New York, eastern Pennsylvania, and inland New England, with coastal areas like NYC, Philadelphia, and Boston seeing mostly rain or a brief wintry mix transitioning to rain. Freezing rain is possible in the Central Appalachians, creating icy roads. Winds could gust up to 50–70 mph along the coast, increasing flood risks from heavy rain.

The storm’s rapid intensification is causing slick roads, reduced visibility, and potential power outages. Hundreds of crashes were already reported in the Midwest earlier today as it moved east. Evening travel in the NYC metro area could turn chaotic due to the wet, slushy mess.

Forecast Timeline: Snow and rain peak this evening, tapering off overnight into Wednesday morning. Colder air follows, with below-freezing temps possible by Thursday.

“The rain vs. snow line is expected to come close to the Interstate 95 corridor,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. “A slight shift in the storm track farther offshore could help to pull in cold enough air for snow to occur in places like Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.”

