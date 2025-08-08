N.Y. AG Letitia James subpoenaed by DOJ

NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at Manhattan Federal Courthouse on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:09 AM – Friday, August 8, 2025

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice as part of an investigation into civil rights violations involving President Donald Trump. The investigation aims to determine whether any of her actions in office infringed upon Trump’s federally protected rights.

According to incoming reports, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, John Sarcone, has issued two subpoenas to Attorney General Letitia James.

While one pertains to her office’s civil fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the matter also informed The New York Times that the second subpoena concerns a separate, longstanding investigation by her office involving the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Advertisement

“Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American,” a spokesperson for James said in a statement. “We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights.”

James filed the civil lawsuit in 2022, alleging that Trump, his two adult sons, the family’s company, and certain officials had allegedly fabricated Trump’s assets in order to increase his claimed net worth.

“If average New Yorkers went into a bank and submitted false documents, the government would throw the book at them, and the same should be true for former presidents,” the attorney general had said.

The source speaking with reporters did not say whether the current DOJ investigation includes recent allegations of mortgage fraud by James on houses in Brooklyn and Virginia, which James has dismissed as “baseless.” The initial reference to the DOJ was filed in April by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte, who said that James “falsified records” in order to secure favorable financing on a home she acquired in Norfolk in 2023.

The Democrat attorney general responded back by arguing that the Virginia property is her “principal residence” — while acting as New York’s top prosecutor.

According to Pulte, other records also suggest that James exaggerated the number of units in a Brooklyn brownstone she purchased back in 2001.

The recommendation letter stated that her alleged conduct could easily result in criminal charges, including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false representations to a financial institution.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!