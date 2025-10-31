N.J. Gov. candidate Ciattarelli votes early

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli casts his ballot during early voting on October 31, 2025 in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Ciattarelli will face off against Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) in a tightly contested race for New Jersey governor on November 4. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

5:45 PM – Friday, October 31, 2025

New Jersey GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli has casted his ballot early.

Ciattarelli stopped by a voting site in Bridgewater, New Jersey on Friday. While there, he urged Garden State residents to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

“Two more days after today and reminding people to don’t wait till Tuesday,” he stated. “Anything can happen.”

The Republican told reporters he’s feeling great and expressed confidence that his campaign has put himself in a position to win.

Ciattarelli also touched on President Donald Trump’s endorsement and how he would work with the White House if elected.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement,” the Republican said. “He’s endorsed me for a number of reasons, but one is he knows I’m the only Republican that can win in November, and he wants to win. This sends a very loud and clear message to the nation that there are certain policies that need to change, not only at the national level, that’s what he’s working on, but here at the state level. So, as he’s trying to keep the country safe and securing the border, I told him that when I’m governor, we won’t have sanctuary cities. We won’t be a sanctuary state. My attorney won’t be suing the White House over the executive orders. We’ll work together to keep the country and our state safe.”

Recent polling suggests Ciattarelli is a few points behind Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

This race is the second most expensive gubernatorial race in the state’s history.

