N.C.: 7 children found by police after escaping psychiatric hospital

12:13 PM – Monday, September 22, 2025

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, launched an extensive search on Sunday night after seven children escaped from a psychiatric hospital.

The escape occurred during a “disturbance” that was reported just after 8:05 p.m. at Holly Hill Hospital — South Campus in east Raleigh, the Raleigh Police Department announced in a news release.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that seven juveniles escaped the facility on foot,” the release stated. Advertisement

Holly Hill treats patients for psychiatric and addictive disorders in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

K-9 units and drones were deployed in the search, which stretched for nearly three hours. By 10:50 p.m. local time, all seven juveniles had been located and returned to custody, police stated.

“These juveniles were not considered armed or dangerous, and there was no threat to the surrounding community during this incident,” according to the department.

This incident is the third escape from Holly Hill Hospital since 2024.

In March last year, five teens escaped over three days, and in June last year, a 16-year-old girl managed to flee the facility as well. Following the March escape, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services conducted an inspection and cited the hospital for multiple violations of care standards — particularly concerning policies designed to prevent patient escapes.

Despite these incidents, Holly Hill Hospital has continued to expand its services. In August this year, the hospital opened a new unit on its South Campus to serve adults with less severe mental health needs, such as those requiring substance use detox.

Additionally, the hospital announced the launch of a “Patriot Support Program” to treat veterans and active-duty military members, which includes a new 32-bed inpatient unit.

