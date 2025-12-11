MyPillow founder Mike Lindell officially announces Minn. Governor bid, challenging Tim Walz

(Background) Mike Lindell speaks on Friday, 21, 2025. (Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to media gathered on the first day of school at Deerwood Elementary on September 2, 2025, in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, announced on Thursday that he is officially launching a Republican bid for Minnesota governor in 2026, challenging Democrat incumbent Tim Walz.

Walz (D-Minn.) most recently ran on the losing 2024 presidential ticket with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Lindell made the highly anticipated announcement on Thursday from his MyPillow factory, located near Minneapolis, one week after news leaked that he filed paperwork to run for office.

“I’m officially running for Governor of Minnesota. After prayerful consideration and hearing from so many of you across our great state, I’ve made the decision to enter the 2026 gubernatorial race. I’m still standing and I’ll stand for you,” Lindell said in a video statement posted on X.

In the video announcing his new political venture, Lindell highlighted his journey from overcoming drug addiction in 2009 and founding companies like MyPillow, to providing aid to natural-disaster victims, finding faith and becoming a Christian in 2017, and meeting President Trump in 2016 — a moment he says made him a target.

“Then along came the 2020 election,” Lindell said, “And you all know that I have been relentless in making people aware of the fraud in our elections. You know that others have used lawfare to tear me down because of my efforts. Our own federal government under Joe Biden launched Operation Arctic Frost to target me and others who wanted to secure our elections.” “They tried to take away my voice,” he added. “They targeted my banks, they targeted my suppliers, they even took my phone — and I run my entire business enterprise off my phone.”

Lindell asserted that despite the “left’s efforts to cancel” him and his companies, he is “still standing” strong.

The Republican has since vowed to confront the “rampant fraud under Governor Walz.” He cited reports that more than $1 billion in fraud has already surfaced during Walz’s administration, also noting that Minnesota whistleblowers suggest the total could reach as high as $8 billion.

“The price of our state government has been inflated due to this fraud,” He noted. “This means that families have been paying too much for government. Families have been taken advantage of and others have not been taken care of. This means that businesses are drained of all the financial resources to hire new employees, to invest in new products and to modernize existing operations.”

Similar to Trump, who ran for president with no experience in public service, Lindell plans to take office as a businessman, not a “career politician” who profits from fraud — presumably referencing Walz.

“Let me be clear: I don’t want to be like a politician,” he said. “It’s professional politicians that have gotten us into all this trouble.” “Together we will restore respect for law and order. If you are here illegally, now’s the time to leave, or you’re gonna be sent back where you came from. If you’re stealing from Minnesota taxpayers, you need to be put in prison. If you’re committed to increasing the tax burden on Minnesotans, you need to find a different line of work,” Walz asserted. Walz, however, fired back at his newest competitor on Thursday, stating on X, “We’ve seen what happens when we elect a con man to the highest office in America. We can’t let it happen here in Minnesota.”

He also posted a link to donate to his campaign with the caption: “Help keep Mike Lindell far away from the Governor’s Office.”

