Musk slams Bill Gates’ past Epstein connection following DOGE criticism: ‘Wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid’

Elon Musk criticized Bill Gates for his past association with the late convicted child sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, following Gates’ condemnation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Gates had claimed that the proposed government reductions could lead to “millions of deaths,” prompting Musk’s pointed response.

Gates continued, arguing that DOGE is endangering children worldwide by slashing USAID, as it is the United States’ foreign aid apparatus.

However, the Microsoft co-founder refrained from addressing complaints regarding how many Americans do not believe that U.S. taxpayers should “pick up the check” when it comes to other foreign nations’ problems.

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates dramatically stated at the beginning of the month.

He further asserted that Musk had directed the termination of grants to a hospital in Gaza—a facility that had previously drawn scrutiny amid reports that a portion of the funding was being diverted to supply condoms to Hamas.

USAID has historically provided contraceptives, including condoms, to various countries as part of its “family planning and public health” initiatives. These efforts aim to “support reproductive health, prevent sexually transmitted infections, and reduce unintended pregnancies,” in regions with limited access to healthcare services — the website states.

“I’d love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money,” Gates continued.

Musk responded, questioning Gates’ ability to stand on a moral high ground due to his connection with child sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein, in addition to other controversial statements that Gates has said in the past.

“Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein?” Musk rhetorically questioned on Tuesday, in response to Gates’ comment.

“I wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid, I can tell you that,” Musk continued.

The Tesla CEO also challenged him to provide evidence that his proposed government cuts have harmed children in impoverished nations.

“Show us any evidence whatsoever that that is true. It’s false,” Musk asserted.

Gates previously met with Epstein multiple times in 2011, staying “late into the night” on one occasion, according to the New York Times.

“His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me,” Gates reportedly emailed his colleagues in 2011 following his first visit to Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, the Times reported.

Gates and Epstein’s relationship began after Epstein had already served jail time for soliciting prostitution from minors, requiring him to register as a sex offender. In one instance on January 31, 2011, Gates visited Epstein’s townhouse joined by a former Miss Sweden and her 15-year-old daughter.

The Times were able to obtain Gates’ email following the encounter, in which he wrote: “A very attractive Swedish woman and her daughter dropped by and I ended up staying there quite late.”

