Musk officially steps down from DOGE, announces his time as a special government employee has come to an end

Elon Musk listens in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:00 PM –Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Elon Musk has announced that his time at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has come to an end.

On Wednesday, the SpaceX CEO posted on X, stating that he is beginning the process of stepping down from his role.

During his time as a special government employee leading DOGE, Musk dramatically reduced government spending and has saved the U.S. $105 billion. This is equal to $652 savings per taxpayer.

Musk’s role in the Trump administration was always intended to be temporary.

The role of a ‘special government employee’ was created in 1962 by Congress in order to allow the executive or legislative branch to hire temporary employees for specific short-term initiatives.

According to the Office of Government Ethics, special government employees are not allowed to work for more than “130 days in a 365-day period.”

Musk’s 130-day timeframe ends on May 30th.

DOGE, a department which was created during the Trump administration, will be dissolved on July 4, 2026 according to an executive order ignited by the president.

The department was created in order to slim down and streamline the federal government.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!