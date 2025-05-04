Musk: ‘No Regrets’ Over Work With DOGE And His Support For Trump

Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:27 AM – Saturday, May 3, 2025

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he does not regret his work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as he prepares to exit from his role.

Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News host Lara Trump, Musk responded “no” when asked if he had any regrets over his work at DOGE.

“I think it was essential for President Trump to win to ensure that America remained great, and that we reach greater heights,” Musk said.

Musk also told Lara that he believes that “if President Trump had not won, I think the Democrat campaign to import vast numbers of illegal voters would have succeeded,” adding that America would have risked becoming a “one-party state from which we could never escape.”

“Some people out there may be somewhat skeptical. They may think, ‘Well, there isn’t some Democrat plan to subvert democracy and achieve a permanent one-party, deep blue socialist state.’ I assure you, the more you research it, the more that you will see it is true.”

Musk went on to state that with President Donald Trump winning the election in November, he was put to work since day one of the new administration. However, he also noted that his role has sparked nation-wide criticism.

“It’s not been boring, that’s for sure — an eventful year to say the least. At least I didn’t get shot, you know. Look on the bright side,” Musk said.

“But we have had people shoot up Tesla stores and burn down Tesla cars. I wasn’t expecting that level of violence, really,” he continued.

Musk said individuals targeting him and his companies is “somewhat inevitable,” and part of the backlash has been a “relentless propaganda campaign” from opponents of the Trump administration, attempting to “destroy [his] public perception” and “doing character assassination.”

DOGE made historic moves in the Trump administration’s first 100 days, cutting down at least $160 billion in waste.

When asked what he wants his legacy to be, Musk said, “that I was useful in the furtherance of civilization, that I helped move civilization forward, added to the store of knowledge and capability — that I helped to understand the universe.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!