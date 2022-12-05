Musk: Lists of actual hate speech to be released weekly

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:13 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022
Elon Musk is facing attacks by corporate media over his efforts to restore the freedom of speech on Twitter.
In a recent tweet, Musk said that the company will be publishing lists of actual “hate speech” to prevent its use on the platform.
He has suggested that real hate speech must be separated from political speech. The left-wing does not like to prevent blatant censorship on the platform.
This comes after corporate media had accused Musk of promoting hate speech with his efforts to prevent censorship.
Musk said that the lists of illegal hate speech will be released every week moving forward.