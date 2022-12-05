Musk: Lists of actual hate speech to be released weekly

Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an unveiling event for the Boring Company Hawthorne test tunnel in Hawthorne, south of Los Angeles, California on December 18, 2018. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:13 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

Elon Musk is facing attacks by corporate media over his efforts to restore the freedom of speech on Twitter.

In a recent tweet, Musk said that the company will be publishing lists of actual “hate speech” to prevent its use on the platform.

He has suggested that real hate speech must be separated from political speech. The left-wing does not like to prevent blatant censorship on the platform.

This comes after corporate media had accused Musk of promoting hate speech with his efforts to prevent censorship.

Musk said that the lists of illegal hate speech will be released every week moving forward.