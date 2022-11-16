Musk gives Twitter employees ultimatum

This illustration photo taken May 13, 2022, displays Elon Musks Twitter account with a Twitter logo in the background in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:21 PM PT – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Elon Musk tells Twitter’s remaining staff to commit to working “hardcore” or leave the company.

On Wednesday, in a reported email to staff, Musk urged employees to sign a pledge committing to a revamped work environment by a Thursday deadline.

Musk also outlined plans to build a “Twitter 2.0” by saying that employees would need to commit to working “extremely hardcore” at high intensity for long hours.

Employees who do not sign the pledge by Thursday’s deadline will be fired and be given three months of severance pay.