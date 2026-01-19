Musk donates $10M to super-PAC affiliated with Ky. Senate GOP candidate Nate Morris

(L) Chairman & CEO of Rubicon, Nate Morris poses with guests at the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit reception at Lexington Marriott City Center on April 06, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images for Concordia) / (R) Elon Musk on November 19, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

12:42 PM – Monday, January 19, 2026

In a major development in the Republican primary to succeed retiring Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, billionaire former Special Government Employee (SGE) in the second Trump administration Elon Musk has donated $10 million to a super PAC supporting GOP candidate Nate Morris.

Sources close to the campaign noted that Musk was drawn to Morris’ “anti-establishment” message and entrepreneurial credentials.

The contribution, made last week to the Fight for Kentucky super PAC, represents Musk’s largest single donation to a Senate candidate to date. The move was first reported by Axios.

Nate Morris, a 45-year-old Lexington businessman and founder of Rubicon Technologies — a waste and recycling company he took public before stepping down as chairman in 2023 — labels himself as a pro-Trump outsider and vocal critic of McConnell’s long tenure.

Morris launched his campaign last summer, emphasizing his successful business background, ninth-generation Kentucky roots, and hardline stances on issues like illegal immigration. He has repeatedly framed the race as a referendum on McConnell’s legacy, calling for an end to establishment politics in the state.

The donation comes amid a highly competitive GOP primary field.

Morris faces off against prominent Republicans including U.S. Representative Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Barr has built a substantial campaign war chest, while Cameron brings name recognition from his 2023 gubernatorial run. The primary is set for May 19th with the general election taking place on November 3rd.

Musk, the world’s richest person and a major donor in recent election cycles, has also indicated to Republican officials that he plans additional contributions to GOP causes. The $10 million gift to Fight for Kentucky marks a significant boost for Morris, as he had previously relied heavily on self-funding.

McConnell, who has held the seat since 1985 and served as Senate Republican Leader for much of that time, previously announced that he would not seek re-election following the 2024 cycle. Meanwhile, his departure has opened up one of the most watched open Senate seats in the country, in a deeply red state where no Democrat has won a Senate race in decades.

Nonetheless, on the Democrat side, candidates include former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, former state Rep. Charles Booker, among others, though the GOP primary is widely seen as the decisive contest.

Morris welcomed the support in statements to media, saying the funds provide “the ammo to go the distance” in the race. The infusion of cash could reshape dynamics in what has already been a contentious battle over McConnell’s influence and the future direction of Kentucky’s Republican Party.

As the 2026 midterms approach, Musk’s latest move exemplifies his growing role as a key player in Republican fundraising, even after previous tensions with party leaders such as President Donald Trump.

