Musk deletes post claiming Trump was ‘in the Epstein files,’ takes back threat to withdraw Dragon spacecraft

9:01 AM – Saturday, June 7, 2025

Elon Musk has deleted his post claiming that President Donald Trump “was in the [Jeffery] Epstein files” and has taken back his threat of decommissioning the Dragon spacecraft.

On Thursday, Musk posted a series of posts on X, including one claiming that “Trump is in the Epstein files,” which was taken down a day later.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk, 53, had posted. Advertisement “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files.That is the real reason they have not been made public,” he alleged. “Have a nice day, DJT!”

In February, the Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed more than 100 pages of Epstein’s phone contacts and flight logs relating to sex trafficking accusations against the financier, who was formerly friends with important politicians such as former President Bill Clinton.

Epstein’s former lawyer spoke out on Thursday to refute claims that Trump was involved.

“I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died,” attorney David Schoen posted on X. “He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!”

White House advisers have stated that the president’s association with Epstein will most likely emerge in a complete release of information, but they do not expect any alleged wrongdoing by Trump will be disclosed.

“This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday. “The president is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again.”

Musk had also posted that SpaceX would “begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

However, several hours later — in a reply to another X user — he said he would not do it.

SpaceX is currently the only U.S. corporation capable of carrying crews to and from the space station with its four-person Dragon capsules.

