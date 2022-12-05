Musk: Conventional media to become irrelevant on Twitter

In this photo illustration, a phone screen displays the Twitter logo on a Twitter page background, in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:19 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

Elon Musk touted the new improvements to Twitter’s algorithms, which he predicts will reduce the number of spam accounts and bots.

In a series of tweets, Musk said that he is improving the intelligence of Twitter in order to increase the share of useful communications and reduce the noise.

He added that because of this, corporate media outlets are becoming irrelevant.

Musk conducted a poll on Twitter about spam accounts and 62% of the respondents said that the number of bots has already decreased on the platform.

The CEO says he will also improve cross-linking of tweets, which will make communication faster.