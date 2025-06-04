Musk calls on Senate to ‘KILL’ Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ calling it a ‘disgusting abomination’

Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:03 PM – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk, who is no longer a special government employee (SGE) in the Trump administration, has called on Congress to “Kill” President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Musk claims that his condemnation of the Trump-endorsed bill is due to a projected increase to the federal debt – which currently sits at over $36 trillion – by between $2.5 trillion to $5 trillion over the next ten years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk wrote on Tuesday. Advertisement

The rift between Trump and Musk follows after the House of Representatives passed the bill last month. It is currently being examined by members of the Senate.

Musk proceeded to publish a series of social media statements sharply criticizing Congress. In one X post, Musk called on Congress to draft up a completely new spending bill that wouldn’t “increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS.”

Musk also responded to yet another post, asserting that the federal government pays over $1 trillion a year on the interest on the federal debt — highlighting what he maintained was a concerning debt spiral, should the spending levels continue.

“Interest payments already consume 25% of all government revenue. If the massive deficit spending continues, there will only be money for interest payments and nothing else! No social security, no medical, no defense … nothing,” he continued in a separate post. “This is debt slavery for the American people.”

On Wednesday, Musk continued to urge Americans to contact their senators and House representatives in an attempt to “KILL the BILL.”

Following the series of posts from Musk, House GOP fiscal hawk Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) quickly threw his support behind him. Massie has also received criticism in the past by President Trump for voting against his spending bills.

“The Big Beautiful Bill is a debt bomb ticking. It’s also the biggest missed opportunity conservatives have ever had to put our country back on a track of fiscal sanity. If we defeat this bill, a better one can be offered that won’t bankrupt our country,” Massie wrote in response to one of Musk’s posts.

Additionally, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) similarly chimed in to criticize Trump’s spending bill, prompting a sharp response from the 47th president.

“If the bill were solely about making the 2017 tax cuts permanent, I wouldn’t be a yes; I’d be a hell yes. Unfortunately, that’s not the reality with this bill. It includes the largest increase of the debt ceiling ever and will have the United States borrowing $5T over the next 2 years. This bill is the opposite of conservative, and we should not pass it,” Paul wrote.

Trump later shared another Truth Social post on Tuesday in response to Paul’s message: “Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming. He loves voting ‘NO’ on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!!”

Amid the ongoing exchange of criticisms, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) released a statement of his own, expressing disagreement with Musk’s characterization of the Big Beautiful Bill.

“With all due respect, Elon is simply wrong about the One Big Beautiful Bill,” Johnson wrote. “Our legislation comprehensively delivers on every major campaign promise and the America First agenda, while ALSO securing historic savings of more than $1.6 TRILLION. It’s going to keep our borders secure, provide historic tax relief for hardworking Americans, unleash American energy dominance, reduce spending, and restore peace through strength.”

Additionally, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Musk’s criticism as well, stating: “Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion – this is one big, beautiful bill and he is sticking to it.”

Trump’s bill seeks to extend the 2017 tax cuts while increasing defense spending to $1 trillion, while also delivering no tax on tips and no tax on overtime, among others.

