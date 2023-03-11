Musk calls for the release of ‘QAnon Shaman’

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Musk departs the company’s local office in Washington

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 10:01 AM – Saturday, March 11, 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has called for the release of “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley after the release of the January 6th footage by Fox News Host Tucker Carlson.

Musk posted “Free Jacob Chansley” on his Twitter page after footage of Chansley reading Former President Donald Trump’s tweet to the crowds on January 6th, telling them to “go home and remain peaceful.”

The billionaire went on to compare Chansley’s situation with the man who had assaulted Dave Chapelle during one of his shows.

“Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour!?” he asked. “Dave Chapelle was violently assaulted on stage by a guy with a knife. That guy got a $3000 fine & no prison time.”

Musk then explained to Twitter users who were commenting on his post that even though he may not be part of the “MAGA movement,” he believes in “fairness of justice.”

“I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice,” he explained. “Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence. But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other video shows him calmly walking in the Capitol building, being escorted by officers and then thanking the officers.”

Jacob Chansley, a United States Navy veteran, has been referred to as the “QAnon Shaman” and the person who had partly led the “insurrection” that day.

The footage showed several Capitol police officers escorting and interacting with Chansley around the building with no attempt at stopping him.

Chansley had been later arrested and charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.” He was sentenced to almost four years in prison.

After Tucker Carlson released the footage given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), many have been calling the sentencing of Chansley unjust.