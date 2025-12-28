Musk calls for prosecution of Gov. Walz following report alleging hundreds of millions in fraud by Somali-owned businesses

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens during a hearing with the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the U.S. Capitol on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The committee held the hearing titled “A Hearing with Sanctuary State Governors” and questioned governors about their state immigration policies. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:07 AM – Sunday, December 28, 2025

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is facing significant backlash after independent journalist Nick Shirley released a video alleging more than $110 million in fraud involving daycare and healthcare centers in Minneapolis linked to members of the local Somali community.

In a 42-minute video released on December 26th, Shirley exposed local Somali-owned daycare businesses receiving a blend of federal and state funds, after showing up to several of the facilities only to find no children in sight.

The viral video garnered over 80 million views, 423,000 likes, and 158,000 reposts in just two days on X alone.

At one point in the video, Shirley and his crew visited a daycare center called “Quality Learning Center,” which was misspelled on the sign outside of the establishment, reading “Quality Learing Center.”

According to Shirley, citing public records, the facility is licensed for 99 children and has received over $4 million in funding over the past two years.

The facility was closed when Shirley went to visit, despite his claim that it was within operating hours.

“This is a prime example of the BILLIONS of dollars in fraud happening right now in Minnesota,” Shirley wrote. “This is one of the hundreds of ‘daycares’ receiving millions of dollars from the government, this daycare (that can’t even spell learning right) received $1,900,000 in tax exempt funding from [Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program] in 2025. This is just one of the 1,000’s of fraudulent businesses operating in Minnesota.”

Shirley went on to expose alleged fraudulent healthcare companies, visiting a building that contained 14 Somali-owned healthcare companies receiving , only to be repeatedly denied healthcare services.

Shirley alleged that the healthcare companies are charging the state millions of dollars without actually providing any services.

In response to Shirley’s video, tech billionaire Elon Musk called for Walz (D-Minn.) to be “prosecuted.”

Musk went on to state that during his time at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), his team found “hundreds of fraud schemes. This is one of many.”

“There was massive fraud in every government program, especially Federal funds sent as block grants to the states,” Musk added.

Vice President JD Vance also responded to Shirley’s report, writing: “This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 @pulitzercenter prizes.”

Additionally, FBI Director Kash Patel responded to the post, highlighting the bureau’s efforts and its ongoing commitment to shut down fraudulent business schemes in Minnesota.

“The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs. Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide,” Patel wrote.

Patel went on to detail the bureau’s effort in taking down the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme during the pandemic, which “stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children. The investigation exposed sham vendors, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering tied to the Feeding Our Future network.”

“The case led to 78 indictments and 57 convictions. Defendants included Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, Ahmed Ali, Hussein Farah, Abdullahe Nur Jesow, Asha Farhan Hassan, Ousman Camara, and Abdirashid Bixi Dool, each charged for roles ranging from wire fraud to money laundering and conspiracy,” Patel noted. “These criminals didn’t just engage in historic fraud, but tried to subvert justice as well. Abdimajid Mohamed Nur and others were charged for attempting to bribe a juror with $120,000 in cash. Those responsible pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including a 10-year prison term and nearly $48 million in restitution in related cases.”

“The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing,” he added. “Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigration officials for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible.”

Governor Walz has yet to respond to any of the recently uncovered revelations.

