Musk applauds Trump’s foreign policy peace efforts: ‘Successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world’

Elon Musk offered unexpectedly supportive remarks toward President Donald Trump, despite their prior falling out over a significant disagreement regarding Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Musk issued a social media post on Tuesday, writing: “Credit where credit is due. @RealDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world,” accompanied by a Trump Truth Social post on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel “agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize a 60-day ceasefire” in Gaza. He also warned that if Hamas decides to not accept the deal, then conditions “will only get worse.”

The complimentary post follows after Trump seemingly mulled over the idea of deporting Musk back to South Africa, his native country, after being asked whether that was a possibility. However, others have argued that Trump was clearly joking around when he made the suggestion.

“I don’t know,” Trump responded, when asked if it’s possible to deport Musk. “I mean, we’ll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that — it might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible?”

The most recent back-and-forth between Musk and Trump had also occurred as Musk threatened to “primary” every Republican who “campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history.”

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people,” Musk continued.

He also emphasized that, should Trump’s spending bill pass, “the [new] ‘America Party’ will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

In response, Trump accused Musk of solely challenging his spending bill due to the exclusion of the electric vehicle (EV) mandate, which would have greatly benefited Musk’s EV company Tesla.

Legislative proposals under the bill could eliminate the $7,500 EV tax credit and roll back regulatory credit programs, potentially stripping Tesla of ~$1–2 billion in annual support, according to the Financial Times.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” Trump wrote on Monday.

