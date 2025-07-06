Musk announces formation of ‘America Party’ following passage of Trump’s spending bill

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:25 AM – Sunday, July 6, 2025

Billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced his intent to form a new political party on Saturday, following the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Musk made the announcement on X, after creating a poll asking social media users if they “want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!”

Musk’s poll received over 1.2 million responses and over 80 million total views, with 65.4% responding yes, and 34.6% responding no.

Advertisement

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk announced in response to the polling data.

The newly discussed party, which Musk named “The America Party” is in direct response to Trump’s newly passed spending bill, due to the perceived increase to the federal deficit and the raise to the debt ceiling.

Musk has consistently argued that Trump’s legislation will increase the federal deficit, calling it the “biggest debt increase in history,” while the Trump administration counters by explaining that the revenue taken in by tariffs and economic growth will actually decrease the federal deficit.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people,” Musk wrote last Monday.

Meanwhile, President Trump suggested that Musk’s true motive for turning his back on the Trump administration is Trump’s opposition to electric vehicle subsidies, as Musk is the CEO of Tesla.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last Monday.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” he added.

Additionally, Musk indicated that a potential strategy for the newly formed party could be “to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people.”

Musk reposted a social media user exploring the new party’s potential key policies, which included: “Reduce debt, responsible spending only, modernize military with ai/robotics, pro tech, accelerate to win in AI, less regulation across the board but especially in energy, free speech, pro natalist, centrist policies everywhere else.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!