Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during Alex Murdaugh’s trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.(Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 4:37 PM PT – Thursday, March 2, 2023

After coming to a unanimous decision, the jury in the Murdaugh trial has found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder.

This comes as the jury had taken into deliberation all the facts and evidence presented during the seven-day long trial. The jury came to a verdict on Thursday after three hours of deliberation.

Murdaugh was charged with four counts in total. One count each for the murder of his wife and son and two additional counts for the possession of a weapon during a crime.

In order to spare him the death penalty for the killings, prosecutors have stated that they will ask for life in jail without the possibility of release.

After the verdict was handed, Murdaugh was taken away by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Murdaugh is still facing 99 separate accusations in a different case that has not yet gone to trial for a variety of alleged financial crimes of roughly $9 million. He is accused of cheating his clients, his previous legal business and the government.

Alex Murdaugh is a wealthy South Carolina lawyer who was convicted for the murder of his wife and younger son which occured in June 2021, at the family’s 1,772-acre hunting estate, Moselle, located in Islandton.

52-year-old Margaret Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh were discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds.