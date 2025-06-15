Multiple officers injured in Portland after violent rioters attempted to breach ICE facility

Oregon Police wearing anti-riot gear march towards protesters through tear gas smoke (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:25 AM – Sunday, June 15, 2025

Multiple police officers were injured in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night as violent rioters threw projectiles at an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, leading to numerous arrests.

At least three arrests were made after rioters engaged in violence against law enforcement officials and property destruction following the “No Kings” protest on Saturday which began at 1 p.m.

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly near the ICE facility around 6:30 p.m., warning that non-lethal munitions and crowd control measures would be used if necessary.

Despite multiple warnings, violent rioters lobbed fireworks, smoke grenades, and rocks at law enforcement as they attempted to break into the federal facility, according to Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“Portland rioters are violently targeting federal law enforcement and we won’t sit idly by and watch these cowards,” McLaughlin stated. “Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

At least four officers were injured in the attack, and federal law enforcement officials were able to fight off the rioters to secure the building.

“The arrests were strictly focused on criminal actions, and not constitutionally protected free speech,” the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) stated on Sunday. “Individuals who engaged in violent activity or property destruction will be investigated and are subject to arrest and prosecution.”

25-year-old Sabian Crisantos was arrested around 8 p.m. for attempted assault of a public safety officer, 20-year-old Tyson Kahnert was arrested around 11 p.m. after allegedly throwing a rock at the ICE facility, and 38-year-old Cory Oien was arrested at around 1 a.m. and was charged with first-degree theft and driving under the influence of intoxicants after allegedly stealing traffic control devices in the area.

PPB added that more arrests may follow, stating: “Just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, that does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later.”

Additionally, the riots included the doxing of ICE agents as there were posters placed around the city showing the identities, photos, and addresses of agents.

“We will NOT be deterred by rioters’ intimidation and threats,” the Department of Homeland Security responded. “ICE immigration enforcement will only ramp up. The violent targeting of law enforcement in Portland, OR by lawless rioters is despicable, and its leaders must call for it to end.”

