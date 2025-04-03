Multiple Nat’l Security Council Staffers Fired After Trump Meeting With Laura Loomer: ‘I Know Who’s Loyal, Who’s Disloyal’

Laura Loomer speaks to the media prior to the beginning of former President Donald Trump’s Trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:38 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Multiple White House National Security Council staffers were reportedly fired following a Wednesday meeting that President Donald Trump hosted with right-wing activist and commentator Laura Loomer.

The meeting took place prior to President Trump’s tariff announcement, in which Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Vice President JD Vance, and Head of Personnel Sergio Gor reportedly attended — according to ABC News.

Staffers “Brian Walsh, Thomas Boodry, and David Feith” were among the individuals fired on Thursday, according to CNN.

Boodry previously worked under National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, during his time in Congress, and Feith had worked in the State Department during President Trump’s first term.

Loomer confirmed the meeting took place in a social media post, hinting at the need for “strong vetting” in the GOP administration — while sparing anymore details.

“Out of respect for President @realDonaldTrump and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump. It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings,” Loomer wrote in an X post.

“I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security,” she continued.

Loomer went on to raise concerns regarding Ivan Kanapathy, the retired U.S. Marine Corps officer currently serving as senior director for Asia at the National Security Council (NSC) in the Trump administration.

“2 months ago, Ivan was selected to work under NSC Director @MikeWaltz47 as the NSC Director for Asia, where he is responsible for crafting the Trump administration’s approach to China and Taiwan. This is a top position at NSC, with direct proximity to President Trump,” she wrote.

“Where was Kanapathy before he started working at NSC? Well, 2 months ago, he worked with former CIA officials and Democrat Trump haters Mike Morrell and Leon Panetta at Beacon Global Strategies, where Kanapathy was the Senior Vice President of Beacon Global Strategies,” Loomer added.

“If those names Morell and Panetta sound familiar, it’s because they are 2 of the 51 spies who lied in an infamous intel letter in October 2020 where they, and 49 other US intel officials, falsely and deceptively penned a letter in which they said Hunter Biden’s laptop was a ‘Russian disinformation operation.’”

However, it is currently unclear whether Kanapathy was a part of Thursday’s firings.

The purge in staffers follows after the somewhat recent Signal leak controversy, where Waltz, or one of Waltz’s staffers, inadvertently added an Atlantic reporter to a Signal chat where top Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — were discussing possible “attack plans” against Houthi terrorists prior to launching airstrikes.

In multiple interviews since, Trump has insinuated that it was a staffer on Waltz’s team who added the Atlantic journalist/editor-in-chief.

