Multiple fatalities in Jehovah’s Witnesses church shooting in Germany

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 5:19 PM – Thursday, March 9, 2023

At least six people are dead while seven are injured after a shooting that occurred at a church in Hamburg, Germany. Authorities believe that the mass shooting is an isolated incident.

On Thursday night, police responded to a shooting at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time at a Jehovah’s Witness church. They arrived at the scene and witnessed several people dead on the floor and multiple others who were injured.

A gunshot was heard from the upstairs. Upon examining the source of the noise, authorities discovered another lifeless body. Authorities believe that the dead person found on the top floor of the three-story building is the alleged shooter. There are no indications that a suspect is on the run.

However, according to investigators, there are “indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead.”

Following reports of the shooting, the mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, tweeted out his sympathies to the families of the victims.

The motive for the attack still remains unknown. As emergency services continue to work to clarify the circumstances, residents are urged to stay indoors and to avoid the area. No information was given on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.