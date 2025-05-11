Multiple Dem. Lawmaker Arrests ‘On The Table’ After Storming ICE Facility And ‘Body Slamming’ Female Officer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand near a gate as they watch protestors at a demonstration in Elizabeth, New Jersey May 7, 2025, outside Delaney Hall, a newly converted immigrant detention centre. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:25 PM – Sunday, May 11, 2025

The Trump administration warned that additional arrests are “on to table” for multiple Democrat lawmakers who stormed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center during a protest on Friday.

Advertisement

The protest took place in Newark, New Jersey, where the city’s mayor, Ras Baraka was arrested after he “committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center,” according to New Jersey’s acting U.S. attorney Alina Habba.

“He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW,” she continued.

Baraka was joined by Democrat Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Rob Menendez (D-N.J.), and LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.).

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin revealed that McIver was caught on video “body slamming a female ICE officer.”

“There will likely be more arrests coming. We actually have body camera footage of some of these members of Congress assaulting our ICE enforcement officers, including body slamming a female ICE officer. So we will be showing that to viewers very shortly,” McLaughlin stated on Saturday.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and that is definitely on the table,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the three lawmakers took to CNN on Sunday in a joint interview to plead their case, blaming the incident on DHS and ICE agents.

“Chaos ensued when someone on the phone above the leaders of ICE who were with us at the facility instructed them to go out of the facility, go to the private property and lock the mayor of the largest city in the state of New Jersey up,” Coleman stated.

“That’s absurd. That’s un-American. That’s scary. That’s determination to intimidate people in this country,” she added.

“There were a lot of opportunities for DHS, for ICE to de-escalate the situation. They chose not to,” Menendez stated. “It’s something that should really shock all Americans.”

McIver also responded to the physical assault allegations, claiming there is no such video.

“I honestly do not know how to body slam anyone. There’s no video that supports me body slamming anyone,” she stated.

Despite their claims, DHS released portions of the video, showcasing the Democrat members of Congress appearing aggressive, shoving ICE agents against a gate.

The investigation is ongoing and any potential charges for the individuals have yet to be announced.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!