Multi-millionaire pop star Billie Eilish demands billionaires donate their wealth

Pop mega-star Billie Eilish recently called on billionaires to “give your money” while accepting a music award at the Wall Street Journal‘s 2025 Innovator Awards in New York City, despite reportedly having a net worth of over $50 million.

During her acceptance speech on Wednesday, Eilish stated, “We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country.”

Among the crowd was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, as well as “Star Wars” filmmaker George Lucas.

Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world, holding a network of $226 billion, according to Forbes. The Facebook co-founder reportedly snubbed the singer by not joining in the applause during her acceptance speech, according to a source that spoke to People Magazine on Thursday.

“I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she continued. Advertisement “Love you all, but there’s a few people in here who have a lot more money than me,” she proclaimed to the room of affluent public figures. “And if you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? And no hate, but give your money away, shorties.”

Eilish was introduced on stage by Stephen Colbert, who later revealed that she intends to donate $11.5 million from her “Hit me Hard and Soft Tour” to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis.

Users took to social media to criticize the pop star for amassing an over $50 million net worth, calling on the singer to give away all her money and practice what she preaches.

“Why does she need $53 million exactly? She made it in a capitalist country. Maybe she should give it all away and move to a socialist/communist country,” one user wrote. “Why don’t you lead by example? Give up your assets, give up your royalties, give up the private jets… give it all up, shorty,” another user responded. “Why not millionaires? Maybe thousandaires … who needs more than $500 in their checking account at any given time?” a third user sarcastically added.

Eilish’s impassioned plea for billionaires to redistribute their wealth exemplifies a rising tide of leftist advocacy that often cloaks calls for socialism and even communism under the banner of social justice.

Nowhere is this trend more evident than in New York City’s mayoral race, where Democratic socialist frontrunner Zohran Mamdani is surging toward victory.

With less than a week until Election Day on November 4th, Mamdani holds commanding poll leads, up by as much as 25 points in recent surveys, fueled by his bold platform of progressive reforms, including steep tax hikes on the wealthy, rent freezes for stabilized apartments, municipally operated grocery stores and taxpayer-funded public buses.

“We have a Communist, 33 years old, doesn’t know a thing, probably never worked a day in his life, and he sort of caught on. I’m not going to send a lot of money to New York,” President Trump said, speaking on Mamdani. “We’re not going to ruin one of our great cities, because we’ll make that great. We will clean up the crime in about 30 days… But if somebody is going to be a communist mayor of New York. It’s a fluke if he gets in.”

