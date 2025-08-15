MTG: Zelensky trying to ‘sabotage’ Trump-Putin meeting with drone strikes on Russia

(Background) US President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images) / (R-Bottom) US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

12:47 PM – Friday, August 15, 2025

Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of trying to sabotage the highly anticipated meeting in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin—citing Ukraine’s vast drone strike on Russia prior to the meeting.

Right before the meeting, Ukraine claimed responsibility for a long-range drone attack on the Russian supply ship Port Olya-4 near Astrakhan. The vessel was reportedly carrying Iranian drone parts and ammunition, highlighting Ukraine’s continued deep-strike operations within Russian territory.

The X account run by Open Source Intel, which touts itself as a collection and analysis of data gathered from open sources to produce actionable intelligence, also posted on Thursday night highlighting Zelensky’s decision to launch “one of Ukraine’s largest drone attacks” on Russia.

Soon after, Greene (R-Ga.) responded to the data in her own post:

“On the eve of the historic peace talks between President Trump and President Putin, Zelensky does this,” the Republican lawmaker highlighted. “Zelensky doesn’t want peace and obviously is trying to sabotage President Trump’s heroic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.” She added, “I pray peace prevails!”

Greene has already previously criticized the U.S. for its involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, during both Biden’s and Trump’s administrations.

Last month, she wrote on X: “MAGA did not vote for more weapons to Ukraine.”

In another post to X on Thursday, Greene also warned that “if the Republicans don’t start putting their 2024 America First campaign promises into real serious actions and STOP VOTING TO FUND EVERY FOREIGN COUNTRY AND EVERY FOREIGN WAR, well don’t be surprised when those precious voters sit it out or skip R’s on the ballot.”

Ukraine initiated multiple drone strikes overnight on Thursday, inflicting damage on several apartment buildings in the city of Rostov-on-Don and injuring over a dozen civilian citizens, two of whom were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the acting governor in the area, Yuri Slyusar.

According to Sky News, Ukraine will not cease its long-range drone attacks on Russia “until Moscow agrees to peace.”

Trump’s visit with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, marks the first since he took office for the second time.

Prior to the meeting, there had been ongoing deliberations between the White House and President Trump to determine whether Zelensky would join the summit alongside him and Putin, but Trump later stated that Zelensky’s presence was not necessary for this particular engagement. The Ukrainian leader was notably absent from the negotiations.

Zelensky will, nonetheless, still be closely scrutinizing the two presidents’ meeting, political analysts say, and he has already given several updates on his social media. In one post to X, he continued to point his finger at Putin.

“On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes. Recently, we’ve discussed with the U.S. and Europeans what can truly work. Everyone needs a just end to the war,” Zelensky said. Despite his most recent attack, he still claims that “Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians factor in American strength. Make no mistake – strength.”

The meeting is set to take place around 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch One America’s full coverage on OAN Live.

