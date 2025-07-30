MTG shuts the door on 2026 Georgia gubernatorial run: ‘I’m not chasing titles or grasping for more power’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

2:11 PM – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

GOP Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) shut the door on a potential run for governor in 2026, as speculation has swirled for months.

Greene (R-Ga.) made the announcement in a Tuesday X post, revealing that she is opting to “fight with all my might in the House of Representatives for the people who elected me.”

“I am humbled and grateful by the massive statewide support that I have to run for Governor, and if I wanted to run we all know I would win. It’s not even debatable. And only because of that massive statewide support is why I ever considered it in the first place. You see, unlike most, I’m not chasing titles or grasping for more power despite what people, who don’t know me, think about me,” Greene wrote. Advertisement

Greene went on to slam Georgia’s “Good ‘ole boy system and that very established ‘Men Only’ Republican firm is unfortunately over seeing the slow side from red to blue.”

“The ‘I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine’ wheeling and dealing at the hunting clubs and country clubs does not reflect the sentiment and issues of the vast majority of Georgia voters,” she continued. “The state of affairs in Georgia concern me and I will leave it at that.”

“But just know this. If I were running for Governor, I would have a platform and a detailed plan, much different than the others, that would save our sweet home state of Georgia, our precious hardworking businesses, and give our much loved children a bright future.”

However, Greene concluded her message by leaving the door open for a potential future run for governor.

“And one day, I might just run without the blessing from the good ‘ole boys club or the out of state consulting leaches or even without the blessing of my favorite President. One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026,” she continued. “In the meantime, you’ll find me in the beautiful hills of Northwest Georgia and fighting with all my might in the House of Representatives for the people who elected me.”

Greene has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2021, and she sits on the House Oversight Committee — being the chair of the DOGE subcommittee. She was appointed to this position by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

Greene also revealed back in May that she would not be running for the U.S. Senate despite incumbent Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) seeking re-election next year.

“No, Jon Ossoff isn’t the real problem. He’s just a vote. A pawn. No different than the Uniparty Republicans who skip key votes to attend fundraisers and let our agenda fail,” Greene stated at the time. “Someone once said, ‘The Senate is where good ideas go to die.’ They were right. That’s why I’m not running.”

Political analysts say that Greene’s announcement clears a path for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Trump-aligned candidate, to consolidate his standing within the MAGA wing of the Georgia GOP. Jones has entered the race with a substantial financial advantage — a $14 million campaign war chest, including $10 million of his own money, according to Atlanta News First.

Conservative Attorney General Chris Carr has also declared his nomination bid.

