MTG petitions for Trump to commute George Santos’ lengthy prison sentence

U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) returns to a House Republican caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on October 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:16 AM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling on President Donald Trump to commute the “excessive” sentence of former NYC Republican Congressman George Santos, who began his more than seven-year prison term last month.

Greene (R-Ga.), a prominent MAGA movement leader, disclosed that she sent a letter to the Department of Justice, urging the agency to present a case to the president for commuting Santos’s sentence.

Santos was previously charged with 23 felony counts, which included: wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public money, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, falsifying records, theft of personal identity, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Advertisement

In August of 2024, Santos agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, landing him in prison for 87 months.

“I just sent a letter to the Office of the Pardon Attorney urging President Trump to commute the sentence of former Congressman [George Santos]. A 7-year prison sentence for campaign-related charges is excessive, especially when Members of Congress who’ve done far worse still walk free,” Greene wrote in a Monday X post.

Greene’s post was accompanied by the letter to the DOJ, in which she wrote: “As a Member of Congress, I worked with Mr. Santos on many issues and can attest to his willingness and dedication to serve the people of New York who elected him to office. He committed himself to serving his constituents and did whatever it took to represent their interests in Washington, D.C.”

“He is sincerely remorseful and has accepted full responsibility for his actions. Furthermore, my office has spoken with a poster of his who discussed the regret and remorse of Mr. Santos, agreeing that the sentence imposed is a grave injustice,” Greene’s letter read.

Santos previously served 11 months in Congress, prior to being exposed for misusing campaign funds, falsifying financial records, and lying about his backstory, which culminated in a House vote to expel the freshman New York lawmaker.

Meanwhile, President Trump was asked about a potential pardon to Santos on Friday, to which he left the door open, stating: “Nobody’s talked to me about it.”

“He lied like hell,” Trump continued. “And I didn’t know him, but he was 100 percent for Trump.”

Santos, a Trump loyalist, previously aligned with President Trump in claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, even traveling to Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2021, where he asked the crowd: “Who here is ready to overturn the election for Donald Trump?”

Since reporting to federal prison in New Jersey on July 25th, he has published two columns, proclaiming that he “hasn’t given up.”

“I won’t. Because this moment in my life, as bitter and brutal as it is, will not define the whole story. It’s only a chapter. And like any good book, the best chapters are still unwritten,” Santos wrote.

Santos previously argued that he was the victim of a political “witch hunt,” while calling the judge’s decision “an over the top politically influenced sentence.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!