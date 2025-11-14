MTG introduces bill aimed at eliminating H1-B visa program: ‘END the mass replacement of American workers’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waves on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) introduced a bill to eliminate the H-1B visa program in an attempt to “END the mass replacement of American workers” — in her own words.

Greene (R-Ga.) announced the bill on Thursday which, if passed, would eliminate the H-1B visa program, with the only exception being 10,000 annual visas for medical professionals, although the provision would be phased out over 10 years.

Greene’s proposal would also eliminate the “pathway to citizenship, forcing visa-holders to return home when their visa expires,” noting that the provision will “restore the original intent of the visa: for it to be temporary.” The Georgia congresswoman made the announcement in an X post, writing: “I am introducing a bill to END the mass replacement of American workers by aggressively phasing out the H1B program. Big Tech, AI giants, hospitals, and industries across the board have abused the H-1B system to cut out our own people.” “Americans are the most talented people in the world, and I have full faith in the American people. I serve Americans only, and I will ALWAYS put Americans first. My bill ELIMINATES the corrupt H-1B program and puts AMERICANS FIRST again in tech, healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, and every industry that keeps this country running.” Advertisement “If we want the next generation to have the American Dream, we must stop replacing them and start investing in them,” she added.

Greene’s bill follows President Donald Trump’s recent comments defending the program, which has led to ongoing debates within the Republican and specifically MAGA base.

President Trump was asked about the program during a Tuesday night Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, in which Trump argued that the United States does not have enough workers with “certain talents” to fill specialized jobs, prompting the need for the program.

However, Ingraham immediately pushed back on the president’s stance, arguing that the program would cause Americans to lose out on jobs that otherwise would have been available to them.

“Well, I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent,” Trump responded. “Well, we have plenty of talented people here,” Ingraham interrupts, prompting the president to respond: “No, you don’t. No, you don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn.”

He argued that companies cannot simply pull unqualified workers from unemployment lines to fill complex positions in fields like STEM and advanced manufacturing, emphasizing the need for “talented people” from abroad to meet these demands.

Proponents of Trump’s view assert that his statements are consistent with his administration’s strategy of imposing steeper H-1B visa fees while upholding the importation of essential specialized expertise.

While projections do show gaps in certain high-skill sectors, critics of this view have long challenged the broader narrative of acute, systemic shortages. They argue that employers choose to exploit H-1B visas in order to access extremely cheap labor rather than the country lacking qualified U.S. workers.

Soon after, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers issued a statement on Friday clarifying the administration’s position while noting that President Trump has “done more than any president in modern history to tighten our immigration laws and put American workers first.”

“The Trump administration is protecting American workers by restoring accountability in the H1-B process and ensuring that it is used to bring in only the highest-skilled foreign workers in specialty occupations — not low wage workers that will displace Americans,” Rogers added.

