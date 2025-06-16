MTG criticizes ‘fake’ MAGA Republicans ‘slobbering’ over U.S. joining Israel-Iran War: ‘We’re sick and tired of foreign wars’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently slammed “fake” supporters of the “America First” movement, whom she says have been “slobbering” over the United States engaging in another regime change war in the Middle East.

Greene’s (R-Ga.) social media post highlights a current split in the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement, as the very essence of the political movement is said to be the rejection of foreign interventionism previously adopted by the neo-conservative perspective, which analysts say heavily influenced former President George W. Bush’s foreign policy.

"Everyone is finding out who are real America First/MAGA and who were fake and just said it [because] it was popular. Unfortunately the list of fakes are becoming quite long and exposed themselves quickly," she began.

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA. Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting. We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them,” Greene continued. “And this one will quickly engulf the Middle East, BRICS, and NATO as countries are required to take a side.”

“Real America First/MAGA wants world peace for all people and doesn’t want our military killed and forever injured physically and mentally. We love our U.S. military and love them helping to secure our borders and our cities for the defense of OUR PEOPLE AND OUR COUNTRY.”

Greene went on to point out the disastrous reverberations the previous wars in the Middle East had on American soldiers returning to the United States, while also pointing out the massive debt crisis currently crippling the nation.

“We have spent TRILLIONS in the Middle East and we have dealt with the aftermath of death, blown apart bodies, never ending suicides, and disabling PTSD. All because they told us propaganda as to why we must sacrifice our own to defend some other country’s borders.”

According to a 2021 study by Brown University’s Cost of War Project, 30,177 active-duty U.S. service members and veterans of the post-9/11 wars have committed suicide as of June 2021, which is significantly more than the 7,057 service members who died in the post-9/11 wars.

“I don’t want to see Israel bombed or Iran bombed or Gaza bombed. I don’t want to see Ukraine bombed or Russia bombed. And we do NOT want to be involved or required to pay for ANY OF IT!!! We are $36+ TRILLION in debt and have mountains of our own problems. We have giant planks sticking out of our own eyes while we complain about splinters in other’s eyes.”

“Taking this position is NOT antisemitic. It’s rational, sane, and loving toward all people. Taking this position of peace and prosperity for all is not isolationism, it leads to GREAT trade deals and GREAT economies that help ALL PEOPLE,” Greene added.

Greene’s post follows after Israel issued “preemptive” strikes on Thursday, targeting Iranian military leaders and their nuclear facilities. They justified the attack by arguing that the regime was too dangerously close to developing a nuclear weapon, representing an existential threat to Israel.

“Netanyahu [utilized his] statement overnight, invoking the darkest chapter in Jewish history, to insist that Israel would never allow itself to be vulnerable to a ‘nuclear holocaust,'” The Guardian reported.

Iran has also been accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump. The Justice Department announced in November 2024 that it had filed charges related to an Iranian plot to kill Trump before the presidential election that year, according to NPR.

Nonetheless, Iran has since responded in retaliation, launching a barrage of ballistic missiles, ultimately overwhelming Israel’s missile defense systems and pounding into multiple areas across Israel. The two nations continue to lob airstrikes at one another, while Israeli leaders have reportedly urged the United States to join the fight against Iran.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the two sides to “make a deal.”

“We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place,” Trump wrote in a Sunday Truth Social post. “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

